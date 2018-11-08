Ex-casino mogul Wynn sues to stop sexual misconduct report

202.5
By The Associated Press November 8, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former casino mogul Steve Wynn has filed a lawsuit to stop the public release of an investigative report involving alleged sexual misconduct.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s probe began in January.

It was spurred by media reports that Wynn allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with female employees when he was a company executive.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts in February and the company renamed its casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Nevada’s Clark County District Court.

It says the commission’s report contains or relies on Wynn’s attorney-client privileged communications.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said it would fight the lawsuit.

