EPA’s Southeastern chief indicted on Alabama ethics charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The man appointed by President Donald Trump’s administration to run the Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeastern regional office has been indicted, along with a former business partner, on state ethics charges in Alabama.

Al.com reports that Trey Glenn and a former business partner, Scott Phillips, are charged with ethics violations in Birmingham.

Glenn is administrator of the EPA’s regional office in Atlanta, and a former director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

An EPA spokesman didn’t immediately return an email on Glenn’s behalf, and court records aren’t available to show whether Glenn or Phillips have attorneys. Al.com reported that Glenn and Phillips each maintained their innocence in statements sent by a worker at a law firm in Montgomery.

Glenn left the state environmental agency in 2009 and formed a lobbying firm with Phillips. Both were involved in opposing a federal cleanup in Birmingham. A state lawmaker has pleaded guilty and two others were convicted on charges linked to that project.

