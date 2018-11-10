Drone activity probed at Delaware prison

Delaware prison officials are continuing to fight the problem of drones bringing contraband to prisoners with another sighting of one of the aircraft at a prison.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (AP) — Delaware prison officials are continuing to fight the problem of drones bringing contraband to prisoners with another sighting of one of the aircraft at a prison.

The Delaware News Journal reports that a drone was spotted Thursday night over the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center after drones were seen twice earlier in the week. The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating if they brought contraband.

Department spokeswoman Jayme Gravell says contraband including drugs was found recently, and authorities are investigating to see if it was dropped by the unmanned aircraft.

Department commissioner Perry Phelps says that while drones at prisons are a problem nationwide, it’s a new phenomenon in Delaware.

