Detroit-area officers kill man who fatally shot police dog

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 10:06 am 11/05/2018 10:06am
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say officers shot and killed a man who fatally shot a police dog near a banquet hall in suburban Detroit.

St. Clair Shores police responded Sunday night to a report of a man with a rifle outside Lakeland Manor, where a gathering with about 70 people was taking place.

Police say the man ignored officers’ instructions and fled. K-9 officer Axe was sent to track the man and police say the man shot the dog with a handgun. Police say officers then fired, striking the man. The man and the police dog were taken for treatment and later pronounced dead.

The Macomb County sheriff’s office identified the man as 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray of Detroit.

Axe had been with the police department since 2016. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

