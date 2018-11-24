202.5
Home » National News » Detention hearing set for…

Detention hearing set for brother of mansion fire victim

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 12:44 pm 11/24/2018 12:44pm
Share
FILE- This Nov. 21, 2018, booking photo provided by the Ocean Township Police Department shows Paul Caneiro, who was charged Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, with aggravated arson for setting fire to his own home in Ocean Township, N.J. Caneiro is due in court for a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28. He's charged with aggravated arson. (Ocean Township Police Department, File)

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — The brother of one of the four homicide victims found at a burning New Jersey mansion is due in court on allegations he set fire to his own house.

A detention hearing for Paul Caneiro is scheduled for Wednesday. He’s charged with aggravated arson.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Caneiro set his Ocean Township home on fire while his family was inside. All safely escaped. Prosecutors will seek to have him held until his trial.

Caneiro’s attorney has said Caneiro is innocent .

The fire at Caneiro’s home occurred a few hours before the blaze at the Colts Neck home of his brother Keith was reported. Keith Caneiro and his family were found dead. Officials say all were slain before the fire.

Authorities won’t say if Paul Caneiro is a suspect in the slayings.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500