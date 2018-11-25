202.5
Deputies: Truck hits house and pins woman, 71, against couch

By The Associated Press November 25, 2018 10:53 am 11/25/2018 10:53am
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida say a pickup truck slammed into the front wall of a house, pinning a 71-year-old woman against a couch in her living room.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say it took about 30 minutes to free the woman Saturday evening. She was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck fled after the crash. Deputies are still searching for him.

No additional details were immediately available.

