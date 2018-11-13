202.5
Home » National News » Democrat calls Tennessee racist,…

Democrat calls Tennessee racist, some voters ‘uneducated’

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 5:29 am 11/13/2018 05:29am
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Democrat newly elected to the House of Representatives has said the state is racist and most residents who voted Republican are uneducated.

WREG-TV reports London Lamar said the comments in a now-deleted Facebook video posted following last week’s election. Lamar, a black woman, ran uncontested in the state’s House District 91 and will take office in January.

The station reports some constituents found her comments troubling, and Lamar issued an apology Monday, saying “we want to make sure we don’t over-generalize groups of people.” But she says race did play a role in the election. She says many who voted Republican in this election based their votes “on racially-charged rhetoric” that’s coming from the White House.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500