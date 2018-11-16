Home » National News » Crews break wall to…

Crews break wall to rescue 6 in Chicago skyscraper elevator

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 8:03 am 11/16/2018 08:03am
CHICAGO (AP) — Firefighters broke through a wall in one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers to rescue six people who were trapped in an elevator.

The Chicago Fire Department responded early Friday following a report that the six visitors, including a pregnant woman, were trapped at the 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly called the John Hancock Center. Officials say the visitors had just left a restaurant at the 100-story building.

Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney says it was a “pretty precarious situation” because some cables were broken on the elevator. He says crews went through a wall more than 10 stories above the ground from a parking garage. He says it was an express elevator, so there weren’t door openings at each floor.

Maloney says the rescued visitors were safe and “gracious.”

Topics:
National News
