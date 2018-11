By The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — CORRECTS: GOP governor candidate Brian Kemp resigns as Georgia’s secretary of state, effective at 11:59 a.m. Thursday. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said Thursday night)

