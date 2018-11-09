202.5
Colorado Uber driver pleads not guilty in death of passenger

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 5:27 pm 11/09/2018 05:27pm
FILE - This file booking image provided by the Denver Police Department shows Michael Hancock. Hancock, an Uber driver charged with murder for shooting a passenger on a Denver interstate has pleaded not guilty. He entered his plea Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A jury trial is set for April 1. Hancock's family has said the he was defending himself after the passenger attacked him during the ride on June 1. Prosecutors charged Hancock with first-degree murder for the death of 45-year-old Hyun Kim and have said Hancock fired from outside the car at Kim, who was still inside. (Denver Police Department via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — An Uber driver charged with murder in the shooting of a passenger on a Denver interstate has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Hancock entered his plea Friday. A jury trial is set for April 1.

Hancock’s family has said the 29-year-old was defending himself after the passenger attacked him during the ride on June 1.

Prosecutors charged Hancock with first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Hyun Kim. Prosecutors have said evidence shows Hancock fired from outside the car at Kim, who was inside.

Previous testimony indicated that Hancock flagged down a passing driver to call 911, repeatedly asked dispatchers to send an ambulance for Kim, and cooperated with police.

Hancock told police that Kim hit him in the face while the car was going 70 mph (113 kph) on the interstate.

