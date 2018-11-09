202.5
Home » National News » Colorado man pleads guilty…

Colorado man pleads guilty to trespassing at Old Faithful

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 4:24 pm 11/09/2018 04:24pm
Share
FILE - In this May 21, 2011, file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting on schedule late in the afternoon in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A 27-year-old Colorado man who walked dangerously close to Old Faithful geyser in September 2018, is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks for five years. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 27-year-old Colorado man who walked dangerously close to Old Faithful geyser in September is banned from Yellowstone National Park and nearby Grand Teton National Park for five years.

Gabriel Villalva of Greeley pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct and foot traffic on a thermal area in Yellowstone. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman sentenced him to five years of probation, during which time he cannot enter the parks.

Tourists captured videos of Villalva standing within a few feet of Old Faithful on Sept. 14.

Five days later, Villalva was arrested in Wyoming’s capital city of Cheyenne after a police chase in which his vehicle caught fire.

Villalva remains jailed on $10,000 cash bond. His attorney in the Cheyenne case, public defender Donald Miller, was not available for comment Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500