Coast Guard boat, helicopter rescues man off North Carolina

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 11:46 am 11/11/2018 11:46am
PORSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard used boats and aircraft to bring a man to safety off North Carolina after he experienced chest pains.

A Coast Guard news release says the 57-year-old man was experiencing chest pains aboard a boat called the Marie Elena about 200 miles (322 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras.

The Coast Guard asked the vessel to head toward Cape Hatteras because of rough seas.

A Coast Guard cutter met with the Marie Elena and sent a small boat for him Saturday morning. A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, then flew out and hoisted the man aboard. It took him to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

The news release issued hours after the rescue didn’t include the man’s condition.

