Church of God in Christ convention moving to Memphis

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 1:35 pm 11/13/2018 01:35pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Church of God in Christ says it is moving its Holy Convocation to Memphis, Tennessee, starting in 2021.

The Protestant church known as COGIC said in a statement that its board, its legislative body and Bishop Charles Blake Sr. have voted to hold the convention in Memphis through 2023. It has been held for the last nine years in St. Louis and will take place again there next year.

COGIC is headquartered in Memphis. In a statement, Blake said “Memphis has special significance in the spiritual and cultural life of COGIC and we are pleased to return to the place of our origin.”

COGIC’s website says it is a Pentecostal denomination with about 6.5 million members worldwide.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland welcomed the convention back to the city.

