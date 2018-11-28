202.5
Charleston, SC, bans plastic bags, straws, and foam

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 10:12 am 11/28/2018 10:12am
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The city of Charleston, nearly surrounded by water, has banned plastic bags, straws and foam containers, saying the trash clogs waterways and is toxic to tourism as well as the ecosystem.

News outlets reported that Charleston City Council voted 11-2 Tuesday to end the use of the containers and plastic straws by 2020. Ten other coastal communities in South Carolina have approved similar bans.

Surveys by the city this year and last year showed about 99 percent of the businesses and residents questioned support the ban.

Most of those opposing the ban at the meeting represented plastic manufacturer No Volex of Hartsville.

State lawmakers are expected to consider a bill in January to prevent local governments from banning plastics and foam. A similar effort failed this year.

