Cement truck driver trapped, hurt in Delaware crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a car collided with a cement mixer in Delaware, injuring two drivers.

The Delaware State police say in a news release that the crash happened on Friday in Rehoboth Beach.

The release says the truck was traveling south on a state road, while a sedan was traveling north when it crossed a median into the path of the cement mixer.

The 48-year-old driver of the cement truck was trapped and extricated by authorities with serious but stable injuries.

The 34-year-old man driving the car had non-life-threatening injuries.

The news release does not say if anyone has been charged, and the crash is still under investigation.

