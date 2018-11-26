202.5
Home » National News » Casey Anthony's dad injured…

Casey Anthony’s dad injured in car accident

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 3:02 pm 11/26/2018 03:02pm
Share
FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, George Anthony testifies during the murder trial of his daughter Casey Anthony at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla. Florida authorities say George Anthony was hospitalized after a car accident Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, while traveling on Interstate 4 between Daytona Beach and Orlando. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say Casey Anthony’s father has been hospitalized after a car accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol says in a report that George Anthony’s SUV rolled over several times after he lost control Saturday night while traveling on Interstate 4 between Daytona Beach and Orlando.

According to troopers, Anthony didn’t remember what happened before the crash.

The report lists his condition at the time of the crash as “ill” or “fainted.” The crash left him with incapacitating injuries. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Casey Anthony was accused of killing her daughter after the 2-year-old went missing in 2008.

She was acquitted in 2011 after a trial broadcast around the world.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500