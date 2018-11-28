202.5
Cartel turncoat says ‘El Chapo’ tried to have him killed

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecution witness testifying at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” says the cartel tried to kill him despite his loyalty to the defendant.

Former cartel member Miguel Angel Martinez testified Wednesday that he survived four attempted hits meant to permanently silence him after he was jailed in Mexico in the 1990s. He said he was targeted even though he hadn’t betrayed Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN’ gooz-MAHN’).

Martinez was extradicted to the United States in 2001 and got a reduced sentence by cooperating in other drug cases. He says he didn’t want to testify against Guzman but had to because of a subpoena.

Guzman was brought last year to New York City, where he’s pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking charges.

