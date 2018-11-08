202.5
Home » National News » Carbon monoxide leak sickens…

Carbon monoxide leak sickens 14 at Tennessee hotel

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 2:24 am 11/08/2018 02:24am
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a carbon monoxide leak at a Tennessee hotel has sickened more than a dozen people.

News outlets reported the Nashville Fire Department was called out to the downtown Westin hotel on Wednesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted that six of the 14 people sickened were transported to a hospital. The agency said it was ventilating the building.

Fire officials told news outlets that the high carbon monoxide levels were contained to the third floor where the hotel’s workout and pool areas are located.

The hotel released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it had resumed normal operations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500