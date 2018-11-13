202.5
20 hurt as car crashes into Social Security office

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 4:39 pm 11/13/2018 04:39pm
A car has crashed into a Social Security office, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 in Egg Harbor, N.J. Police say the driver was attempting to park when the car crashed into the building, entering a lobby where many people were waiting. It wasn't immediately clear how serious the injuries were, though officials say a female passenger in the vehicle appeared to be critically hurt. Two children also were in the vehicle but they appeared to escape serious injury. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Police say 20 people were injured when a car crashed through the front of a Social Security office in New Jersey.

Egg Harbor Township police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when 56-year-old Donna Woodall was attempting to park. Authorities say the Atlantic City woman crashed her car into the lobby of the building where many people were waiting.

One of those injured was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and the rest sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say the crash appears to be an accident. Its exact cause remains under investigation.

The building was deemed to be structurally sound after the crash.

