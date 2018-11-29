202.5
Business card led to Catholic store shooting suspect arrest

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 11:01 am 11/29/2018 11:01am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A discarded business card led police to the man accused of killing a woman and assaulting two others at a Catholic Supply store in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County police Sgt. McGuire told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a woman at a neighboring business told police after the Nov. 19 attack in Ballwin that a man fitting the suspect’s description had given her a business card. That card, found in the trash, helped break the case.

McGuire also praised the courage of the victims, who provided detailed descriptions.

Fifty-three-year-old Thomas Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, multiple counts of sodomy and other crimes in the attack. He’s accused of ordering three women to perform sex acts at the store. Investigators say 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt was killed when she refused.

Topics:
National News
