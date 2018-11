By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Brian Kemp, GOP Georgia governor nominee, says he’s “confident victory is near” but is waiting on final results.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Brian Kemp, GOP Georgia governor nominee, says he’s “confident victory is near” but is waiting on final results.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.