202.5
Home » National News » Boy, 11, accused in…

Boy, 11, accused in 2nd high-speed police chase

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 1:54 pm 11/22/2018 01:54pm
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — An 11-year-old Ohio boy accused of leading police on two separate high-speed chases in a year has been placed on house arrest.

Cleveland.com reports the Ohio boy denied charges of grand theft, criminal damaging and failing to comply with a police order on Wednesday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Juvenile Court. He’s has a court appearance in December.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn said the boy sped off in his mother’s SUV on Nov. 4 after she took away his video game console. He reached speeds of 70 to 90 mph as officers gave chase.

The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck and sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say he led police on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500