Betty Bumpers, widow of ex-Arkansas governor, senator, dies

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 1:23 pm 11/24/2018 01:23pm
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2005 file photo, Betty Bumpers speaks after being inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Fellow-inductee Hillary Clinton is pictured to the right. Bumpers, the wife of former Arkansas governor and four-term U.S. Sen. Dale Bumpers has died at her home in Little Rock. The daughter of Bumpers, Brooke Bumpers, said her mother died Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, of complications from a recent fall and dementia. She was 93. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

The wife of former Arkansas governor and four-term U.S. Sen. Dale Bumpers has died at her home in Little Rock.

The daughter of Betty Bumpers, Brooke Bumpers, says her mother died Friday of complications from a recent fall and dementia. She was 93.

After her husband took office as governor in 1971, Betty Bumpers became an advocate for childhood immunizations in Arkansas. She later advised other states on her efforts and worked with former first lady Rosalynn Carter on a national childhood immunization program during the late 1970s.

In 1982, Bumpers founded Peace Links with other congressional wives in an effort to bring together women in the United States and in the then-Soviet Union to reduce the proliferation of nuclear weapons and promote non-violent resolutions to world conflicts.

Dale Bumpers died in 2016.

