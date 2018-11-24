202.5
Band digs up Nashville’s forgotten past with songs, videos

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018
From a public hanging on Nashville’s Music Row to the days when a young and still unknown Jimi Hendrix walked the city’s streets, a band is documenting Nashville’s forgotten history in songs and videos.

Granville Automatic, which got its start in Atlanta and is now based in Nashville, recently released its album “Radio Hymns.”

The band’s future projects in the works include an album about lost buildings of New York City and another focused on Texas history.

The title track from the album “Radio Hymns” recounts how the Ryman Auditorium was saved just as it was about to be demolished in the 1970s.

