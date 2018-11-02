202
Home » National News » Authorities: Therapist killed himself…

Authorities: Therapist killed himself and mother of patient

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 6:36 pm 11/02/2018 06:36pm
Share

MONROVIA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama therapist fatally shot the mother of one his patients before killing himself.

Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Donny Shaw tells AL.com that 43-year-old Jonathan Neil Coffman killed 36-year-old Sunshine Price Pauly outside of her Monrovia home Friday and then shot himself. Shaw says Coffman was a therapist and treated Pauly’s 7-year-old son.

News outlets report deputies were called when a woman reported she was in danger and a man was at her home with a gun. Authorities say the man and woman were dead from gunshot wounds when deputies arrived.

The woman’s 7-year-old child was there but remained unharmed. Shaw says family members are taking care of the child.

Investigators say they are still working to determine a motive for the murder-suicide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500