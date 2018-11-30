202.5
Home » National News » Authorities: Officer lied to…

Authorities: Officer lied to FBI during bank robbery probe

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 7:34 am 11/30/2018 07:34am
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A veteran Pittsburgh police officer stands accused of lying to the FBI during a bank robbery investigation this year.

Antoine Cain was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with two counts of making false statements to government agents. The court records were unsealed Thursday.

A Pittsburgh police spokesman says Cain has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and has been placed on unpaid suspension. But further details were not disclosed, and a telephone number for Cain could not be located Friday.

Cain has served on the force since 1994.

Authorities say Cain lied on two occasions to FBI agents investigating the Jan, 8 armed robbery. They say he denied knowing who the robber was when he did know because the robber had confessed to him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500