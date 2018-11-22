202.5
Authorities: Man killed his newborn after teen gave birth

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 11:20 am 11/22/2018 11:20am
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a newborn child delivered by a teenage girl he had sexually assaulted on numerous occasions and hid the baby’s body in a safe.

Lawrence County authorities say 38-year-old Christopher Kennedy, who has no known address, faces numerous counts. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say the girl was 15 when she gave birth in October 2017. After he allegedly killed the child, authorities say Kennedy put the baby in a plastic bag and then sealed it with concrete inside the safe.

The body was found several weeks later after the teen was admitted to the hospital for serious complications related to the birth. Authorities say she initially claimed to have killed the baby, but later told them Kennedy had done it.

