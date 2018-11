By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities identify man charged in attack on suburban St. Louis religious supplies store as 53-year-old Thomas Bruce.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities identify man charged in attack on suburban St. Louis religious supplies store as 53-year-old Thomas Bruce.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.