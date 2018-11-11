202.5
Appeals court holding off decision on Lehigh County seal

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 1:21 pm 11/11/2018 01:21pm
FILE - In this May 7, 2014 file photo, the World War I memorial cross is pictured in Bladensburg, Md. The Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a nearly 100-year-old, cross-shaped war memorial located on a Maryland highway median violates the Constitution's required separation of church and state. The court announced Friday, Nov. 2, that it would hear the case. (Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the fate of a Pennsylvania county seal containing a cross symbol is on hold pending resolution of a similar case in Maryland.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in September on Lehigh County’s appeal of a federal judge’s order that the county remove the cross from its seal.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that the appeals court said Thursday it will hold off pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of cross-shaped war memorial outside the Prince George’s County Courthouse in Bladensburg, Maryland.

County attorney Eric Baxter says the delay isn’t a surprise, given disagreement among courts around the country on how to determine whether religious symbols on public property constitute government endorsement of one religion over another.

