202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:29 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 25, 2018 12:00 am 11/25/2018 12:00am
Share

Fights, escapes, harm: Migrant kids struggle in facilities

Chicago officers accused in Van Dyke cover-up go on trial

Storm set to blanket Midwest in snow on major travel day

Natural disasters will be a priority for incoming governors

Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

Outgoing Michigan governor pushing for Great Lakes pipeline

Catastrophic Northern California fire is finally contained

Hurricane Michael: Children face stress of upended lives

Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500