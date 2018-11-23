202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 2:28 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 12:00 am 11/23/2018 12:00am
Share

Fire evacuees do their best on a sad Thanksgiving

For same-sex couples, a new path to legal parenthood

Rising sea levels threatening historic lighthouses

Despite wind, balloons fly at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Big test coming up for tiny satellites trailing Mars lander

Lawyer: Brother of victim at mansion innocent of any charges

Man charged in killing, sexual assaults at religious store

‘Explorer at heart’: American missionary killed in India

Border town invaded by Pancho Villa rejecting talk of troops

Northern California rain hampers life for wildfire survivors

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500