AP Top U.S. News at 6:10 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 12:00 am 11/20/2018 12:00am
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting

Rain could hamper search for victims of California wildfire

Amazon HQ expansion means tough fight for talent

Rams honor firefighters, police for recent heroic actions

Convicted murderer quiet on why he killed wife, daughters

California gunman’s life was both unremarkable and troubled

400 years after Pilgrim landing, natives finally being heard

In year of Democratic hopes, GOP comes out on top in Florida

The scoop on how your cat’s sandpapery tongue deep cleans

National News
