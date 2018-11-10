AP Top U.S. News at 11:23 p.m. EST

The Latest: Sheriff: 110 people missing in N. California Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23 2 dead, homes destroyed in Southern California wildfires Gunman who killed 12 died from self-inflicted gunshot Tight…
The Latest: Sheriff: 110 people missing in N. California
Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
2 dead, homes destroyed in Southern California wildfires
Gunman who killed 12 died from self-inflicted gunshot
Tight race in Georgia shines light on voting restrictions
Recounts ordered in Florida Senate, governor races
Big studies give mixed news on fish oil, vitamin D
AP News Guide: Fires blaze on 2 ends of California, kill 25
Sex abuse crisis tops agenda as US Catholic bishops convene
Democrat Rouda wins House race over California’s Rohrabacher
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.