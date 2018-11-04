AP Top U.S. News at 10:34 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press November 4, 2018 12:00 am 11/04/2018 12:00am
For some, a vibrant US economy complicates voting decision

Jewish nurse: I treated mass shooting suspect out of love

Man says he wrestled with gunman during yoga studio shooting

Wisconsin town mourns 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in crash

Synagogue shooting worst of many hateful attacks in October

Utah mayor, guard member killed by trainee in Afghanistan

Gianforte’s fortunes tied to Trump in Montana House race

Migrants camped at border worry caravans will shut them out

Reputation precedes ‘El Chapo’ as US trial approaches

Air Force mascot falcon improving after injury at West Point

National News
