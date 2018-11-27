202.5
By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 12:00 am 11/27/2018 12:00am
GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation

Union clings to GM plant in area where Trump promised jobs

Trump rallies Hyde-Smith voters as Espy pushes turnout

Trump strongly defends use of tear gas on caravan migrants

Breast implants reveal problems in tracking device safety

‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey

Death becomes her: Women make inroads in funeral industry

Zinke says Northern California fire costs likely in billions

Witness: ‘El Chapo’ paid massive bribes to top Mexican cop

US charges Honduran president’s brother with drug conspiracy

