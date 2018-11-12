202.5
By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 12:00 am 11/12/2018 12:00am
Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 29

Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management

Some Southern California fire evacuations lifted

Bishops delay votes on combatting church sex abuse crisis

Judge: Sides in Florida recount should ‘ramp down’ rhetoric

The Latest: 150 hurricane-displaced Floridians vote by email

Tough lessons: Teachers fall short in midterm races

New way of voting faces test in Maine congressional district

The Latest: Senators ask feds to investigate Georgia vote

Wisconsin district investigates boys’ apparent Nazi salute

