AP Top U.S. News at 7:49 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 12:00 am 11/05/2018 12:00am
With him or against him, Trump looms large over Election Day

More protection: UN says Earth’s ozone layer is healing

For some, a vibrant US economy complicates voting decision

Jewish nurse: I treated mass shooting suspect out of love

Man says he wrestled with gunman during yoga studio shooting

Iowa winner claims huge Powerball jackpot

Trial starts over 2020 census citizenship question

Jury selection begins for El Chapo’s US trial

Administration asks high court to fast-track DACA cases

Airbnb landlords agree to pay San Francisco $2.25 million

