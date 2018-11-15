202.5
AP Top U.S. News at 12:58 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 12:00 am 11/15/2018 12:00am
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California

FDA to crack down on menthol cigarettes, flavored vapes

Case reveals shame, trauma of male sex trafficking victims

WWII pilot’s remains will join those of his son at Arlington

Neo-Nazi’s attorney calls ruling dangerous for free speech

Southern California fire scorches huge swath of public lands

Experts seek ways to boost extreme wildfire survival rates

Transit riders, drivers brace for influx of Amazon employees

After arrest, Michael Avenatti denies LA domestic violence

Heroic California cop who died in bar shooting is mourned

