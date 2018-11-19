Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:23 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 12:00 am 11/19/2018 12:00am
Rain could hinder search for victims of California wildfire

In smoldering wildfire ruins, life goes on for a hardy few

In year of Democratic hopes, GOP comes out on top in Florida

Bloomberg donates ‘unprecedented’ $1.8B to Johns Hopkins

Why a salmonella outbreak shouldn’t ruin your Thanksgiving

Ed Department investigates claims against women’s programs

Rhodes scholar class features plenty of women, immigrants

Prison inmate death after run-in with staff ruled homicide

Explosion at Idaho hazardous waste site kills 1, injures 3

Another House win caps Democratic rout in California

National News
