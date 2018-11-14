202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:14 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 12:00 am 11/14/2018 12:00am
Share

N. California fires death toll now at 48; many still missing

Residents return but Southern California fire still has life

Big question for Amazon’s 2 chosen cities: Will it pay off?

Amazon’s NYC home in ‘opportunity zone’ for Trump tax break

Postal Service’s red ink for 12th year as letter mail drops

Democrat Harder upsets California GOP US Rep. Denham

Overheating machines complicate Florida’s recount battle

Georgia election uncertainty lingers amid legal wrangling

Jonestown survivors lost only life they knew, built new ones

Lawyers seek ‘Apprentice’ tapes in Trump immigration suit

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500