AP Top U.S. News at 9:32 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 12:00 am 11/13/2018 12:00am
Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

Grim calculus: Coroners search for those killed in wildfire

Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary

Amid drug crisis, spiritual first responders hit the streets

Source: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

US trial to tell epic tale of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo”

Utility emailed woman about problems 1 day before fire

Judge orders Georgia to work to protect provisional ballots

Florida recount chugs along as more irregularities surface

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema wins Arizona US Senate seat

National News
