AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 12:00 am 11/16/2018 12:00am
Paradise is reduced to ash, but memories survive the flames

Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump’s California visit

Migrants won’t see armed US soldiers on border

Number of missing hard to peg in deadly California wildfire

Florida starts painstaking hand recount in US Senate race

The Latest: Kemp says Georgia race over, state to look ahead

Judge: John Hinckley can move out of his mother’s house

Finger pointing, frustration in eastern US storm’s aftermath

California GOP ponders way forward after stunning losses

DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual misconduct rules

National News
