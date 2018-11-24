202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:22 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 12:00 am 11/24/2018 12:00am
Share

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

Rain helps douse California fire but slows search crews

Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax

What makes a California wildfire the worst? Deaths and size

Alabama mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

1 of the last survivors of 1921 Tulsa race riot dies at 103

Some families split up at border still detained months later

US man wrote ‘God sheltered me’ before trip turned deadly

Salt stress: Road salt prices higher as winter looms

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500