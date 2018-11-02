AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EDT

Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on US border Man in Trump video was jailed, released under Joe Arpaio Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida…
Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on US border
Man in Trump video was jailed, released under Joe Arpaio
Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
Voters raise concerns about voting machines, poll access
Early voting ahead of midterms reveals vote-related problems
Florida again the epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics
Bulger prison transfer a ‘death sentence,’ union boss says
Voting issues mark final stretch of Georgia governor’s race
Feds say heroin, fentanyl remain biggest drug threat to US
