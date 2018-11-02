202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 12:00 am 11/02/2018 12:00am
Share

Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on US border

Man in Trump video was jailed, released under Joe Arpaio

Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads

Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio

Voters raise concerns about voting machines, poll access

Early voting ahead of midterms reveals vote-related problems

Florida again the epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics

Bulger prison transfer a ‘death sentence,’ union boss says

Voting issues mark final stretch of Georgia governor’s race

Feds say heroin, fentanyl remain biggest drug threat to US

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500