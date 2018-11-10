202.5
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press November 10, 2018 2:30 am 11/10/2018 02:30am
People gather outside a coffee shop for a vigil for Sean Adler Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Adler was killed in Wednesday night's mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes U.S. soldiers setting up concertina wire near the border with Mexico; mourners at a vigil following Wednesday’s mass shooting in Southern California; and a voter using a magnifying glass as he casts a ballot in San Francisco.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 3-9, 2018.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

