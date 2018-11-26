202.5
Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 6:02 am 11/26/2018 06:02am
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin walks out of the New York Police Department's 10th Precinct, in New York, after he was arrested for allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home, authorities said. Baldwin is set to be arraigned in a New York court on assault and harassment charges Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. He has said that any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false and that the episode was "egregiously misstated." (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment charges in a New York court after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.

The actor is set to be arraigned Monday on the misdemeanor and violation-level charges. He has said any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

Baldwin was arrested on Nov. 2. Police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin’s relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.

The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.

Baldwin later tweeted the episode was “egregiously misstated.”

