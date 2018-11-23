Home » National News » 23 injured when New…

23 injured when New York City bus and fire truck collide

By The Associated Press November 17, 2018 1:11 pm 11/17/2018 01:11pm
In this Nov. 16, 2018 image taken from video provided by abc7NY.com, officials examine damage to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus in New York after it collided with a New Fire Department firetruck responding to an emergency call in New York. Police say that there were 23 minor injuries as a result of the crash, including the bus driver and all five firefighters. (abc7NY.com via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say almost two dozen people were injured when a New York City bus crashed into a fire truck with sirens and lights on responding to an emergency.

The 23 victims — including the bus driver and all five firefighters — were treated for minor injuries after the accident Friday in the Bronx.

Authorities say the Fire Department vehicle was responding to a medical emergency in the borough’s Tremont neighborhood around noon when it turned into the path of the bus. The impact shattered the window by the driver’s seat, sending debris flying onto the road.

The accident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

