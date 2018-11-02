202.5
Home » National News » 2 dead in Colorado…

2 dead in Colorado crash involving truck fleeing police

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 7:10 pm 11/22/2018 07:10pm
Share
People look at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Harmony Road and East Boardwalk Drive Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. Police in Colorado say several people have died in a fatal crash involving a suspicious vehicle that fled from officers. Fort Collins Police Department spokesman Brandon Barnes said the crash happened soon after that, at an intersection about three miles (4.83 kilometers) away. (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say two people have died in a crash involving a suspicious pick-up truck that fled from officers.

Fort Collins Police Department spokesman Brandon Barnes said the driver of the suspicious truck was arrested at the crash location.

Barnes said police were investigating a report of a suspicious truck on Thursday. He said the driver fled inside the truck when officers approached.

They did not chase after the truck.

Barnes said the multi-car crash happened soon after that, at an intersection about three miles (4.83 kilometers) away.

Police did not release any information about the person arrested or those killed. Fort Collins is about 65 miles (104.6 kilometers) north of Denver.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500