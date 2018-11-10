10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. MISSING TOLL DROPS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA Authorities say the list of names of those unaccounted for after…

1. MISSING TOLL DROPS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Authorities say the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire drops to around 1,000, about 300 fewer than its most recent posting.

2. ‘VERY VIOLENT, VERY VICIOUS’

Trump says there is no reason for him to listen to a recording of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which has put him in a diplomatic bind with ally Riyadh as U.S. intelligence agencies conclude that the crown prince ordered the killing.

3. NEIGHBORS WAGE SHADOW CAMPAIGNS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FOR 2020

As many as five New Englanders are considering running for the Democratic presidential nomination, a contingent led by two senators — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

4. DEMOCRATS’ HOPES DASHED IN FLORIDA

Election results after a bruising recount show Republicans coming out on top for governor and even picking up a Senate seat.

5. YEMENI REBELS WILL HALT ROCKET FIRE AT SAUDI ARABIA

A senior leader of the Houthis rebels says the group will cease rocket and drone attacks for the sake of U.N.-backed peace efforts.

6. ISRAEL AVOIDS EARLY ELECTIONS AS COALITION KEPT INTACT

The education minister says his party would give Netanyahu another chance to address the security challenges facing the country, mostly recently from Gaza.

7. HOW TRUMP FEELS ABOUT KEY AIDES

The president wouldn’t commit to keeping chief of staff John Kelly for the remainder of his term and says he’s thinking about changing “three or four or five positions” in his Cabinet.

8. WHO’S OUT AT NISSAN

The Japanese automaker says an internal investigation found that its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, underreported his income for “many years” and will be let go.

9. WHAT IS SPOOKING SOME INVESTORS

The recent turbulence in the U.S. stock markets is rattling some older workers and retirees, a group hit hard during the most recent financial crisis.

10. BEARS WIN NFC NORTH SHOWDOWN

Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson make key defensive plays and Chicago tightens its grip on the division with a 25-20 victory over Minnesota.

