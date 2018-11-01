202.5
Home » National News » 1 killed, 6 injured…

1 killed, 6 injured when car plows into NYC pedestrians

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 9:28 pm 11/26/2018 09:28pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his minivan and struck several pedestrians, killing one person and injuring six others.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Police say the injured pedestrians were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

Video shows a dark-colored minivan speeding down a street in reverse before striking the curb.

Police say the driver is in his 70s and remained at the scene.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500